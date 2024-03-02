Which one to choose for the most healthy breakfast?

Sliced ​​bread, brioche, rusk… which is better to choose?

They are greedy, practical but also industrial and therefore potentially bad for our health if consumed in large quantities. So which is the best of the worst?

It is the ultimate gourmet support for spreading a nice layer of butter and jam. Sliced ​​bread, rusk or even brioche for breakfast or snack is a must for some. Young and old alike love their taste and appreciate its practicality. The only problem: Most of these foods are so-called “ultra-processed,” meaning designed by food manufacturers, and therefore have little nutritional value, contain additives, and are often very sweet. But between these three classics of quick and delicious breakfasts, is one to be favored over the other? Which is the best of the worst?

At the risk of sounding depressing, in fact, none of these three products are really worth favoring. “The ideal is to consume organic whole-wheat sourdough bread, which is richer in fiber and nutrients,” says Anthony Fardette, MD, a doctor of human nutrition, researcher in preventive nutrition, and author of the book. Stop Ultra Processed Food! Let’s eat real (1). Artisanal wholemeal bread (made of water, flour, salt and yeast) requires more chewing, which contributes to feelings of satiety and control of our food consumption. This is not the case for sandwich bread that is soft and rusk that crumbles. The result? We chew them less and eat them more.

If we take a closer look at their composition, the story doesn’t look much better. “Most sandwich breads, rusks or brioches contain ingredients processed or manufactured by agro-industry, such as additives, and most also contain added sugars and ingredients. “More or less good quality fat,” says Paris-based dietitian nutritionist Sophie Janvier. clarifies. , the author of A gentle way to eat better (2). Over the years, research has proven that consumption of these ultra-processed foods is associated with increased risk of overweight, obesity, diabetes and cancer.

Without forgetting that “these foods generally have a high glycemic index (They quickly raise blood sugar levels, editor’s note), continues Anthony Fardet. Clearly, consuming such a product for breakfast will promote cravings and sweet cravings throughout the day. “Without forgetting their low nutrient density: they provide our body with some fiber, vitamins and micronutrients.”

A short list of ingredients

In summary, ideally, sandwich bread, brioche and rusk have no place on the breakfast table. Experts agree that it is best to take them in moderation. When we indulge in these pleasures, the main thing is to choose them correctly by reading their labels. “We put aside a long list of ingredients,” says Anthony Ferdet first. If a product has 6 or more ingredients, it is highly likely that it is ultra-processed. » Exclude products with complicated names (such as emulsifiers called mono- and fatty acids and diglycerides of carrageenan) and ingredients that would not be found in our kitchens such as glucose syrup or fructose.

To avoid foods with a high glycemic index, “it is best to choose products without added sugars, not too salty (less than 1 gram of salt per 100 grams of food), and if possible rich in fiber (more than 3 grams per 6 grams of food) to promote gut health,” concludes Sophie Janvier.

(1) Stop Ultra Processed Food! Let’s eat real, By Anthony Fardet, Edition Theory Soccer, 256 pages, €19.90.

(2) A gentle way to eat better, by Sophie Janvier, Editions Leduc, 272 pages, €18. Sophie Janvier is also the creator of the BOOST online program on the anti-inflammatory diet.