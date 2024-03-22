When is the best time to eat apples?

Apples are a beneficial food for health and sleep due to their numerous nutritional properties. Low in calories, high in fiber and waterIt is a wise choice to satisfy some night hunger without disturbing sleep.

Bite an apple before sleeping Maybe a A healthy option To satisfy the sweet tooth. Unlike some foods, it usually does not negatively affect the quality of sleep, which allows you to Satisfy cravings without compromising a good night’s rest.

Multiple benefits, but don’t overdo it

However, it is important not in Ga, especially immediately after eating. Apples, rich in fiber, can cause Intestinal discomfort If they are A large amount of consumption or very close to bedtime. So it is recommended to enjoy them in moderation and Distance from food.

For people with sensitive bowels, apple sauce Without added sugar it can form Optional Interestingly, they offer the same benefits as raw apples, being gentle on the digestive system.

Health and sleep benefits

In addition to its ability to calm nighttime hunger, apples offer many health and sleep benefits. She Regulates intestinal transitincludes Low sugar with a high glycemic indexHelps reduce stress and curbs cravings due to its pectin content.

It is recommended to promote quality sleepAdapt your diet in the evening. Opt for Foods that are filling but easy to digest, such as rice, beans and dairy products. It is advisable to have dinner about 2 hours before bedtime and, in case of constant hunger, choose an apple as a light snack, ideally 30 to 45 minutes before bedtime.