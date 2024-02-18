When can I use my license without Real ID on domestic flights?

Although the date for its entry into force has already undergone several changes, it seems that this will be the final one.

And the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended the deadline for US citizens to take domestic flights and visit certain restricted federal facilities without the need for real ID to May 7, 2025.

Under the new rules, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards set by the REAL ID Act.

After the deadline, federal agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), will be prohibited from accepting driver’s licenses and identification cards that do not correspond to Real ID.

It should be noted that a real ID does not replace a passport for travel outside the United States. People who already have a passport do not need to get a real ID.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. “DHS continues to work closely with states, the District of Columbia and territories to meet real ID requirements,” Mayorkas said in a news release.

“This extension will give states the time they need to ensure their residents can obtain a Real ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. “We will continue to make sure the American public can travel safely,” he said.

The earlier deadline was May 3, 2023.

According to the Department of Transportation and Public Works, the cost of getting a real ID can range from a minimum of $19 to a maximum of $55. This cost depends on whether you are getting an ID or driver’s license for the first time, if it is a renewal, or if it is an exchange of an existing regular license or identification for a real ID.

Requirements for Requesting Real ID in Cisco:

Fill out the application available on the website of Sesco, Treasury Department Collection Office and Department of Transportation and Public Works.

Puerto Rico birth certificate or passport.

A Social Security card that is not laminated. If you don’t have a Social Security card or it’s laminated, you can present a W-2.

Proof of physical address, such as water, electricity, cell phone or bank bills.

A medical certificate that is not more than six months old.

It was approved by Congress in 2005 following the recommendation of National Commission on Terrorist Attacks on the United StatesThe REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for driver’s licenses and identification cards issued by states and territories.

Security standards include anti-counterfeiting technology, preventing internal fraud, and using documentary evidence and record verification to ensure that a person is who they say they are.