This is the wing and hamburger restaurant that the Sinaloa cartel will use to launder money, the US said.

Burgers, cheese fingers, wings, fries and other snacks are part of the menu available at the restaurant, which will be affiliated, according to the United States Department of the Treasury. The Sinaloa Cartel.

In a sanctions list issued on March 22, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) named the food business. buffaloTo be directed by two important operators of this criminal group, located in Culiacan.

As the owners of this company, the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property is registered Siblings Adilene Myer and Ivan Yareth Robledo Arredondowith whom OFAC is accused of participating as an intermediary in business Fentanyl and as money launderers for the Sinaloa cartel.

Mexican government documents are consulted Infobay Mexico They point out that it was inside September 2021 When Iván Yareth Robledo Arredondo started the process of registering this trademark to operate in the field of “catering services (food and beverages)”.

At that time, the applicant reported that the restaurant would be located on property on San Felipe Street in the Los Angeles subdivision in Culiacan. However, images available on the platform Google Maps Show that in July 2023, the address was compliant A house without any advertisement Related to restaurants.

On the other hand, Buffaloes’ social networks suggest that they are at least open Four branches In the capital of Sinaloa.

with the occupation of Sweet Volcano PastryBufalus is a business that the Robledo Arredondo brothers would have under their control while working as asset launderers for the Sinaloa Cartel. Currency Black Market (Black Market Peso Exchange in English).

Adeleene is Myer’s sister-in-law Brothers Arturo and Porthos Marin GonzalezThe US are identified as the ringleaders of the scheme with which they use money from the sale of fentanyl Buy an American cell phone, transport them to Mexico and sell them. In this way they will be able to inject their illicit profits into the national financial system.

In addition, it is believed that Maier and his brother Ivan will be Responsible for recruitment of smugglers To participate in this money laundering network, incl Alan Gabriel Nunez Herrera – operator Los Chapitos For whom the US offers up to a million dollars—and Jesus cracks AndradeCoordinator of clandestine drug laboratories.

Personally, Adilene Robledo will also be in charge of a retail clothing store in Culiacan, viz Royal Room Dress And Total appearance.

Because of its apparent responsibility in operations involving drug trafficking and money laundering, OFAC established that it was necessary. Freeze all assets Robledo freezes all properties belonging to the Arredondo brothers, as well as those they own in the United States.