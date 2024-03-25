What will change with the transition to “Emergency Attack” of the Vigipirate plan

Following the attack in Moscow, a Defense and National Security Council was convened by the President of the Republic this evening at the Elysée. Given the Islamic State’s claim of responsibility for the attack and the threats to our country, we have decided that… — Gabriel Attal (@GabrielAttal) March 24, 2024

At least 137 people, including three children, were killed in an attack on Crocus City Hall, a concert hall near Moscow, on Friday March 22. The identification of the dead bodies is still going on.

Buildings, gatherings and transportation

The “attack emergency” level can be applied immediately after an attack or if an identified and unidentified terrorist group takes action. This layer must be put in place for a limited period of time: crisis management time. In particular, it makes it possible to ensure the extraordinary mobilization of resources, but also the dissemination of information possible to protect citizens in emergency situations. Level 3 also plans to increase the number of sentinel patrols and strengthen screening and bag searches, according to Le Point.

It lays down 300 “exceptional binding measures to prevent any threat of attack”, the guidelines of which are listed on the website of the General Secretariat of Defense and National Security (SGDSN). Special efforts will be made to protect religious places, school buildings, transport and public and institutional buildings. Vigilance will also be increased on festivals, cultural and religious gatherings.

Three levels of vigilance

Three levels of intensification were planned to protect France against the threat of an attack. It has a vigilance role, but also prevention and protection. Level 1, called “vigilance”, corresponds to a permanent security posture and the implementation of 100 always-on measures.

Level 2, “Enhanced Security – Risk of Attack”, Adapts the state’s response to a high, or even very high, terrorist threat. Then some additional specific measures can be activated in addition to permanent security measures and depending on the risk-affected areas (airports, train stations, places of worship etc.). This level of enhanced security can be applied to the entire national territory.