Some free subscribers paid a stranger’s bill for a year and are fighting to get reimbursed.

Throughout 2023, Raymonde and Gérard Guégan charged their bank accounts for telephone subscriptions that did not belong to them. For three months, it’s been a cross and a banner to get a refund.

From 2020, the couple is a free mobile and freebox subscriber, but for all of 2023, they also paid for the mobile plan of someone they don’t know from Eve or Adam. “For some time now, I have seen four monthly direct debits from our free operator. It happened once, twice, three times. He ended up calling me out. Until now, we believed. We have been with them since 2020 and have never had a problem. Raymond explains.

However, this situation remained throughout the year, around fifteen euros per month for the first three months, then €9.99/month. They then began the beginning of a long series of visits to the Free Store, where they were advised to write a registered letter with all bank statements. The couple also objected and the stranger, who hadn’t noticed the absence of direct debit for his cell phone, believed for his part that it was free to “take responsibility for his stupidity”.

Since then, after another letter was sent on December 23, 2023, it has been a cross and a banner for the couple who want compensation. “It is a matter of principle” Gérard Guigan estimated. They also tried their luck with a free mediator, who only indicated that the request was “not acceptable” on March 12. “It’s exhausting and stressful. We’re fighting windmills with a big box like that. We’re ready to knock on all the doors.The angry couple sigh.

Source: Midi Libre

This article was reprinted on the Universe Freebox website