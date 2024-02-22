Technology

The ideal insulating material for your energy renovation projects

In the field of sustainable and environmentally friendly construction, insulation plays a crucial role in reducing energy consumption, saving money and significantly improving thermal and acoustic comfort in the home. When it comes to durable insulation, cellular glass proves to be a complete innovation. Discover the features and benefits of cellular glass insulation.

What is cellular glass?

Cellular glass is an insulating material Innovative and inorganic recently developed.

It is cRe From molten glass and sand mixed with a foaming agentThere produce small cells filled with air that provide Excellent thermal and sound insulation ability.

the light, Durable and resistant to moisture and fireIt is often used in walls, ceilings, floor insulation as well as in rooms such as bathrooms, kitchens and bedrooms.

He is available in foam form, of wool, plates or panels.

Types of insulating materials

There are different types of insulation that offer solutions to suit different construction needs, including:

  • symbols : They are available Different thickness and densitywhich allows them to be used in various structures such as walls, ceilings or floors.
  • These pills : Made from recycled glassThey are light and resistant.
  • The foam : She is cDesigned for cutting and sculpting As required.
  • Mineral wool : It is produced from extruded molten glass fibers.
  • Aramid fabric : are made of Hot extruded fibersCombining the strength and durability of Aramid.

Advantages of this insulating glass

This insulation has many advantages as a construction material, which is its main characteristic His respect for the environmentApart from that no maintenance is required after installation.

But that’s not all! Discover other benefits below:

  • Easy to install : As a lightweight and easy to carry material, it is easy to use. Versatile, it can be shaped and cut according to your needs.
  • Resists moisture : Cellular glass has a strong resistance to moisture, does not deteriorate in contact with water and is therefore ideal for spaces such as bathrooms.
  • Protects from fire : Ideal for kitchens, it offers effective protection against flames and fire.
  • Significant acoustic and Thermal : Thanks to its cellular structure, it significantly reduces the transmission of sound through the walls, while significantly reducing heat loss. This will allow you to save significantly on your electricity and heating bills.
  • Eco-friendly : Fully recyclable and made from natural and abundant materials, it does not require a lot of energy to produce.

So, choose cellular glass for ecological, resistant and economical insulation. Its easy installation, its thermal and acoustic performance make it the right choice for durable and comfortable constructions.

