This 7 euro olive oil will be the best for your health, according to 60 million consumers

Olive oil is the “fat” you must have in cooking. In addition to the fact that it enhances even the most basic dishes (tomato-mozzarella salad, diced avocado, pizza dough, etc.), olive oil has a certain number of health benefits. Indeed: many scientific studies have shown its interest in preventing cardiovascular disorders, cancer and Alzheimer’s disease! But the question always remains the same: in the supermarket, how to choose from dozens of references? What is the best olive oil for health? On what criteria should it be based? To help us make the best choice, our colleagues 60 million customers An investigation was conducted. In total, experts tested 24 extra virgin olive oils (including 11 organic) purchased at the end of 2022. The products were evaluated on taste criteria, but also on health aspects: the presence of pollutants, the profile of fatty acids, additives. Additives…

Cheap olive oil without any pollutants

The verdict is surprising: according to 60 million customersThe best would be olive oilPrimadona brand extra virgin olive oil sold at Lidl Priced at 6.99 euros. “In addition to its very reasonable price, this oil is the only one in the panel that does not contain any pollutants thanks to its cleanliness. With balanced and light fruit, (…)

