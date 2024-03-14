What changes is removing the green sticker on the windshield on April 1st

From this date, motorists will no longer need to display the popular insurance card on their vehicle.

It is the end of an era. From April 1, it will not be mandatory to display the automobile insurance certificate on the windshield of your vehicle. If there is a virtue in removing this green sticker, which has been in effect since 1986 “Ecological”Removes about 1200 tons of CO2 Every year, according to Bersi, the Minister of Economy presents it as a measure “Common sense which is an important step in simplification and modernization” of the insurance system. Which will also make it possible to fight fraud. What will this really change? Le Figaro Make a point.

Until now, if a motorist did not or could not produce valid proof of insurance, he faced a fine of 35 euros. And this, even if his vehicle is covered. Within two weeks, the certificate will therefore be dematerialized. During the inspection, the police must consult the Insured Vehicle File (FVA), which, since 2016, has brought together registration numbers, vehicle technical data and automobile insurance contracts.

Also readThese exorbitantly expensive and often useless insurance contracts are in the crosshairs of the authorities

A “Fixed Memo”

Specifically, the police and races will only need references to the number plates to know if a car is legal or not. Without the sticker, drivers still have to keep it “Fixed Memo”, the size of a credit card, which must be given to them by their insurance company. If the insurance contract was taken out in less than three days it can be presented, a maximum of 72 hours is required to update the FVA database.

This document should allow all components in the event of repairs to after-sales professionals, even non-approved bodybuilders. It can be useful if you need to complete an amicable report in the event of an accident. Because only the form of insurance title changes. “No rule regarding car insurance liability has been changed. All that changes is its support”Economy Minister argued.