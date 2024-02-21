Near Toulouse. Farmers announced a new step, what will happen

See my news

Four days before the opening of Agricultural show in Paris, farmers want to keep up the pressure. After returning to mobility on the roads, particularly on the A61 last week, they are also targeting mass distribution by carrying out labeling operations in supermarkets.

A new action was announced by the National Federation of Farmers Unions (FDSEA) of Haut-Garonne, with 31 young farmers near Toulouse. Here’s what will happen this Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Leclerc de Blagnac targeted

According to Look MesbahDeputy Secretary General of FDSEA 31, about thirty, about forty vehicles (tractors and cars), will meet at the Ozone Recycling Center roundabout from 8 am.

They will then take direction Leclerc de Blagnac With “loaded skips,” we can read the union’s appeal. At least “150, even 200 people” should be present during this new departmental proceedings.

“Not a roadblock”

The aim would be, as has been done in other large supermarkets, to label the products sold to denounce “unfair competition”. But this will not form the main part of the day’s program, underlines Luc Mesbah who does not want to reveal everything.

And the secretary insists, The goal is not to block the device or “harassing the inhabitants”, target remaining mass distribution. Hence, even if there is an apprehension of slowdown in the sector tomorrow morning during rush hours, drivers will be able to reassure themselves.

“We put anything on the plate”

By targeting Leclerc de Blagnac, the farmers specifically intend to reaffirm their demands. Compliance with Egalim law. “We’re seeing more and more of anything we get on French plates today. This is becoming catastrophic. »

And if, since last January’s strong mobilization, farmers have seen some progress, answers are still awaited. Luke Mesbah decries the administration’s significant emphasis on business, as well as standards and regulations. “This is the first time in 30 years that I have seen so many measures (imposed, editor’s note),” he underlined.

New announcements are expected

Once again, the Secretary recalls that in the fight being waged, “the issue is not agriculture, but food”.

While waiting for this new action, farmers say they will be very attentive to the announcements to be made this Tuesday. Indeed, there will be a reception at the Elysee by the presidents of FDSEA and JA at the national level President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macronas well as by Prime Minister, Gabriel Atal.

