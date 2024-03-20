Well, the epidemic is over in France

Health – The annual epidemic that started about four months ago is coming to an end

A little relief for the fragile. The national public health agency noted on Wednesday that the flu epidemic has ended in mainland France, while Guadeloupe and Martinique are affected abroad.

Last week, ending March 17, “influenza indicators continued to decrease in France, in town and in hospitals of all age groups”, summarized Public Health France in its weekly report on acute respiratory infections.

While the epidemic was still hitting Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur in early March, “13 regions (now) were in the post-epidemic phase” in mainland France last week, the agency said.

This means that the annual flu epidemic, which began in mainland France about four months ago, is coming to an end, even if a rebound cannot be ruled out.

Outbreaks still continue overseas in Guadeloupe and Martinique.

Fewer French people at risk against flu were vaccinated this season: 45.9% at the end of December 2023, compared with 50% at the same date for the 2022-2023 season, and 52.7% for those aged 65 and over alone. 54.7% a year ago.

Moreover, the situation is calm regarding the other two major epidemics. Covid, which has several outbreaks every year, is at the bottom(…) Read more at 20 minutes

Also Read:

Mayo, cold meats, margarine… these statistics to remember about sugar in our diet

Tuberculosis: recovery in cases in France after several years of decline, war in Ukraine among causes

French Army: Overweight and Obesity, the Army’s New Enemies?