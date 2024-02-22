We were eagerly waiting for it but this series is very disappointing

On Valentine’s Day, some people like to watch romantic movies and that’s fine, Netflix offers several feature films that are dripping with love. But, as we know, not all love stories end well. The spectators went to watch one day Theaters know this well. Adapted from the novel by David Nichols (spot the differences between the novel and the series) starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, the film moved audiences to tears. So it is ready to break our hearts that we have started the series one day, a new version of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew’s story, with Ambika Mode and Leo Woodall in the cast, is available on Netflix this Thursday, February 8, 2024. After taking the subscribers through all the emotions, the series with the controversial scene is already number 1 on the platform.

one day : A story of friendship (and love) spanning over 20 years

“Imagine a particular day apart from your life and think how different it would have been“, Charles Dickens writes in his novel Great expectations. For Emma and Dexter, the day that changed everything was July 15. In 1988, while celebrating their graduation from college, Em and Dex cross paths. A few kisses were then exchanged and a night was spent in each other’s arms. The beginning of a special friendship, full of ups and downs, but above all the downs, that would last 20 years.

Why series one day Netflix is ​​a huge disappointment

Like the film before it, the series one day Emma and Dexter’s story is told year by year, with each episode taking place on July 15 to tell the evolution of their relationship. The concept was interesting and – while it works well in the film – it becomes a major handicap in the series. First because, with each 30-minute episode moving to the next year, It’s hard to connect with Dexter and Emma. Or rather, strictly speaking, to become attached to their relationship. And this strange feeling that something is wrong, felt from the second episode, is only confirmed in 14 (yes, that’s a lot) chapters of the series.

it is Investing in this relationship is difficult, Because the scenes the characters share are limited. As is often the case in our everyday relationships, Dexter and Emma don’t always get together on a fateful date. They sometimes talk on the phone or don’t see each other at all and so we learn about each other’s lives. It’s not necessarily uninteresting, but these episodes seem to take up a disproportionate amount of the action. The proof is that, when the one we’ve been waiting for finally arrives, we’re already on the 12th episode. And finally, we tend to tell ourselves “For all this?” The series creators also promised us a deeper exploration of Emma and Dexter’s characters, allowing us to go further than the film. Other than that, again, it’s disappointing because we’re more or less (admittedly a few) from the main scenes of the feature film. more developed) are seen.

Beloved artists and nostalgic soundtrack one day

However, not everything is thrown away in this adaptation. Starting with two actors in the series, Ambika Mode (This is going to hurt) and Leo Woodall (White lotus). They try their best to connect and form us A lovely pair, despite the flaws of their respective characters. The story, however, seems to lean a bit more towards Dexter, whose family and suspicions we explore in greater detail, while Emma’s loved ones are non-existent. A minor imbalance that still matters. Another sticking point? We sometimes get the impression that no effort was made to age the characters, for example Dexter wears the same hairstyle for almost 20 years.

Among the strong points of literature, we can still cite Gorgeous very original 90’s soundtrack, from MC Solar to Cranberry. This nostalgic music punctuates the episodes and easily immerses us in the 1990s. Positive points that will not compensate for our disappointment with this beautiful series, certainly, but also forgettable. If you don’t have 7 hours to spare, watch (or re-watch) the movie instead. On social networks, viewers visibly cried tears: “I’ve never been so sorry” One of them wrote.