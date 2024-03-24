We know more about the arrival of Epic Games Store on iPhone and Android

Thanks to a new European regulation, the DMA, Epic Games will soon launch its app store on iOS and Android, along with the return of Fortnite to the iPhone. The company will offer a 12% tax to developers, similar to Apple’s model.

Fortnite On iPhone, it will soon be possible (again). Banned from the App Store in 2021 after violating Apple’s rules, Epic Games Studio and the famous video game developer have become fierce anti-Apple activists. Tim Sweeney’s company dreams of overturning the App Store monopoly, which it sees as unfair to the industry. The company has also attacked Apple in several countries. He also fought for the creation of the DMA, the European regulation that forces Apple to unlock its iPhone.

Although Epic Games remains dissatisfied with Apple’s terms (specifically the 50 percent fee per download outside the App Store), it has nevertheless decided to launch its Epic Games Store on iOS in the European Union, setting an example for other apps. Want to leave the App Store?

The company has revealed the first details on its alternative store, which will also be launched on Android. For this operating system, the scope of changes will be global.

Epic Games Store Mobile announcement on Twitter. // Source: Epic Games

12% Commission, Epic Games Store Weakness?

As with Windows, Epic Games says it will take a 12% commission on all sales made through its mobile store. This is lower than the rates of 15-30% currently practiced by Apple and Google globally, but closer to the new terms offered by Apple and Google in the European Union.

On the European App Store, sales are now “taxed” by 10 to 13% for small developers and 17 to 20% for large ones (the higher value is reserved for apps with in-app purchases). Added to this is a tax of 50 euro cents per download (above the first million), which Epic Games will also be subject to. Enough to make Epic Games’ proposition a little less attractive, unless you want to increase the number of distribution channels.

Epic (iOS) Epic (Android) App Store (EU) App Store (Other) Play Store (EU) Play Store (Other) Small developers 12% + 50ct/installation

12%

10-13% + 50ct/installation

15%

12%

15%

Great developers 12% + 50ct/installation

12%

17-20% + 50ct/installation

30% 27% 30%

To attract developers, Epic Games offers to donate 100% of revenue to its partners for the first six months. In addition, it will introduce its 88/12 distribution, which it considers more competitive than Apple. Since DMA only concerns iPhone, the Epic Games Store will not work on iPad.

A developer can also launch an app on his site without commission, but he has to manage the payments himself. It also risks losing visibility. It’s unlikely that users will enjoy multiplying installation sources, and Epic Games knows this. It aims to be the app store for video games.

On Android, where it will be available everywhere, the terms of the Epic Games Store will be more favorable than the Google Play Store in most countries, but not in Europe.

Fortnite will soon return to the iPhone, but not the iPad. // Source: PS5 Capture

Launch of Epic Games Store in 2024

For now, Epic Games isn’t saying when it will launch its app store on iOS and Android. The company is talking about an exit. Later this year ”, which means everything and nothing. A few days ago, the launch of Epic Games Store on iOS was almost canceled after an argument with Apple, which closed Epic’s account. In short, anything is still possible in this battle of egos between two giants.

