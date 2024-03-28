Games

Build Bots for Roblox Treasure: Redeem all codes to get free rewards

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
Build boats for treasure A kind of Roblox game where you build your own boat, explore islands and collect treasure. Challenge your friends and build the fastest, strongest or most creative bot possible. Cross dangerous seas, face formidable enemies and discover hidden secrets.

Active Redeem Codes (March 27, 2024)


Here is a list of redeem codes still active in Build a Boat for Treasure:

  • =D
  • =p
  • Hi
  • The Squid Army
  • chillthrill709 was here

Use the redeem code

  • Log in and open Roblox Build boats for treasure.
  • Click on the main menu.
  • Click on the “Settings” icon at the far right of the drop-down menu.
  • Scroll down until you see the Redeem Code text box
  • Enter your redeem code then validate.
  • The code will activate and you will receive your rewards!

A constantly changing world

Build a boat for treasure is a game that continues to grow. New islands, new enemies and new items are added regularly. The game is also very active on social media, allowing players to stay up to date with the latest news and share their creations.

A game accessible to all

Build a boat for treasure is a game that is easy to pick up, but hard to master. The controls are simple and intuitive, allowing players of all skill levels to enjoy themselves. The game is very accessible, as it is free and does not require any additional installation.

