“We are served with gloves”

The cruise continues for free but, given the circumstances, passengers could probably have done without it.

Two docking authorizations refused in quick succession, the first in Reunion Island, the second in Mauritius. No one wants a Norwegian don on their docks. This luxury liner is not welcome due to a suspected cholera epidemic. On board: 2,184 customers and 1,000 crew members. All are in quarantine, Media Blick reports.

Cholera: 3,000 deaths since mid-January

After leaving South Africa on February 13, the Floating Palace should have completed its journey in Mauritius on Saturday, February 25. However, the cruise continues: the Norwegian Dawn – on board which hygiene measures have been strengthened – is forced to swim in circles while waiting for the results of tests carried out on up to fifteen passengers who present disorders suggestive of cholera.

If the authorities are so cautious – or so reluctant – it is because South Africa is currently experiencing its worst cholera epidemic in recent years: more than 3,000 deaths have been reported in thirteen countries since mid-January.

The disease — caused by a bacteria that colonizes the intestines — is spread mainly through contaminated water or food.

No more buffets on board

Passengers aboard this five-star boat take things more or less philosophically. “Everything is normal and we are having fun”Assures one of them. “We had barely left Cape Town before they knew there was a problemAnnoys others. Buffett had disappeared. We were served with waves. There were rumors of gastroenteritis (…) We suddenly learned that the health authorities were about to come on board. It was too late that they mentioned the suspected cholera epidemic..

The results of the tests are expected in the next few hours. If they test negative for cholera, the liner can be authorized to dock in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, this Tuesday.

