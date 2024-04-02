WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld joins Josh Allen’s sister’s gender reveal party as relationship with QB gets serious

Hailee Steinfeld attends NFL QB Josh Allen’s sister’s gender reveal party.

Hollywood diva, Hailee Steinfeld was recently joined by her boyfriend and sister of Buffalo Bills QB, Josh Allen, Nikala Madden at her gender reveal party. News of their presence quickly spread after a short clip of the party was shared on TikTok. In the video, both Steinfeld and Allen confidently predicted that the baby would be a boy, and their predictions came true.

“I think it’s going to be a boy,” Alan said with certainty.

“I also think it’s going to be a boy,” Steinfeld said.

What’s cooking between Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld?

According to a PEOPLE magazine exclusive report published by Tommy McArdle, a close source said Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s relationship is serious, and they both value keeping it private. The source also mentioned that both Steinfeld and Allen put family first. Additionally, the source revealed that Hailey is in a good place in her life and is open to the idea of ​​settling down with the right guy.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld: An Overview of Their Relationship Timeline

May 2023: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were spotted together on a date night in New York City.

July 2023: A few months later, they were spotted vacationing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple was seen enjoying the sun, swimming and each other’s company. The trip only fueled the dating rumors that were already swirling after their New York City sighting.

October 2023: In October 2023, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen made their first public appearance as a couple when they attended an NHL game together. They were seen watching the season opener between the Buffalo Sabers and the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center on October 12, 2023 in Buffalo, New York.

December 2023: Throughout the 2023 season, Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, has been a vocal supporter of him and the Buffalo Bills. She was seen cheering on the Bills at Sophie Stadium as they faced off against the Chargers.

March 2024: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen went on a romantic trip to Paris. His visit coincides with Paris Fashion Week, which usually takes place from late February to early March. The couple was seen enjoying several dinner dates. They were photographed leaving an after-party for the Miu Miu fashion show on March 5. The lovebirds were seen holding hands as they entered the restaurant at Hotel de Crillon.

NFL fans just can’t wait for the new lovebirds in town to go public about their relationship or have a soft launch on Instagram!