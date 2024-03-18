The Game praises Nicki Minaj’s “Big Foot”, arguing that she beat Megan to the Stallion in their beef.

The Game is picking Nicki Minaj over Megan to Stallion following their recent diss track exchange. Speaking of beef during an interview with VladTVGame argued that “Big Foot” was a better song than “His”.

He began: “I love ‘Big Foot.’ You know what? I love when she said, ‘Go to the good foot.’ I thought that was like a good punchline.” On the song, Nicki raps: “Bad b*tch, she like 6 feet, I call her Bigfoot/The b*tch fell, I said ‘Get up on your good feet'” From there Vlade began shooting Torey Lanez. So did Megan, to which Game replied: “Sure, or she did? Or she didn’t? I don’t know. I mean, I wasn’t there and neither were you.” After Vlad reminded Game about the “hiss,” the rapper added: “The thing about Megan’s Law is, didn’t that offend somebody or something?… In a rap beef, if you can keep it about the guy, it kind of gives . You’re an edge so I have to give it to Nicky.”

The game performs during the summer at the LBC Music Festival

LONG BEACH, CA – JULY 07: Rapper The Game performs on stage during Summer at the LBC Music Festival on July 7, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Megan apparently started her feud with Nicki by calling out her husband Kenneth Petty on the song “His”. In doing so, she referred to him as a registered sex offender. “These dogs ain’t mad at Megan / These dogs ain’t mad at Megan’s Law,” she raps. Before dropping “Big Foot,” Nicki responded with several rants on social media. Check out Game’s full comments on Brawl below.

The Game Speaks on Rap Beefs

Elsewhere in Game’s interview with Vlad, he argued that Machine Gun Kelly won his beef against Eminem, among other opinions on various hip-hop feuds. Stay tuned for more updates on The Game On HotNewHipHop.

