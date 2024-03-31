War in Ukraine: Russian drones intercepted, thousands of children evacuated, bombings in Donetsk… update on the situation

Every day, Midi Libre takes stock of the situation in Ukraine. This Saturday March 30, 2024, find the latest news surrounding this conflict.

Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 9 of 12 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight from Friday to Saturday, the Ukrainian Air Force reported. The drones were intercepted over the oblasts of Kherson, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava, it was clarified in a message published on Telegram.

Ukrainian authorities also said that at least two people were killed and one was wounded in a Russian bomb blast in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

Power cuts in at least four regions

Also, fresh emergency power cuts in at least four regions of the country, a day after a wave of massive Russian bombing damaged the country’s energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian energy supplier DTEK indicated in separate statements that the cuts, ordered by Ukrainian distributor Ukrainergo, concerned the regions of Dnipropetrovsk (central-south) and Donetsk (east). DTEK does not specify the number of users affected by these restrictions.

5,000 children were evacuated from Belgorod

About 5,000 children were evacuated from the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, weeks after bombings by Kiev, the region’s governor announced, reports l‘As quoted by AFP Western France.

Regional authorities announced last week that 9,000 miners would be relocated to other regions after a series of cross-border bombings and drone strikes killed more than a dozen civilians.

Children who live in the region and municipalities near the border, including the regional capital Belgorod, will receive distance education next month, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.