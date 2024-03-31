In the United States, an image of Biden released by Trump sparked outrage

President Joe Biden’s campaign team this Saturday March 30, 2024 accused Donald Trump of incitement. “Political Violence” After the publication of a video by a Republican showing the image of a Democrat.

“This image of Donald Trump is the kind of crap you post when you call a butcher”Blasted Joe Biden’s campaign spokesperson in a statement this Saturday, referring to recent comments by the Republican.France Media Agency.

Also read: interview. 2024 presidential election: Americans hit with amnesia about Donald Trump

“Trump regularly incites political violence and it’s time people take him seriously”Donald Trump’s first term ended with an attack on the Capitol by hundreds of his supporters, the spokesman added.

President with hands and feet tied

The former president published a video on his Truth social network this Friday that showed him driving two cars decorated with several flags and stickers supporting Donald Trump. On the trunk of another vehicle, a pickup, appears an image showing Joe Biden bound hand and foot.

A publication condemned by the Democrat’s team, which sees it as the latest example of the candidate’s increasingly violent rhetoric that will pit the two men against each other in the November presidential election.

Yet another slip up

Donald Trump’s campaign team has denied the allegations. Democrats “President Trump and his family have not only called for despicable violence. They are arming the justice system against them.”said his spokesman Steven Cheung, referring to the legal cases the Republican is being prosecuted.

Also read: American presidential election 2024: What does the “mega” nation that voted for Donald Trump look like?

Known for his inflammatory language, Donald Trump has stepped up his rash statements and invectives in recent months. He claimed that the American economy would “butcher shop” If he was not re-elected, the emigrants were accused“poison the blood” of the country, or even promised“Eliminate the communists, marxists, fascists and radical left thugs”calling them “repellent”Comments that surprised his opponents.