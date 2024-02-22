War in Ukraine. Biden insults Putin, Moscow accuses London… Nightly update

Campaigning for a second term in the White House, Joe Biden visited Republican donors in California. On this occasion, the current president dropped the diplomatic language to address a few insults to his Russian counterpart.

The Kremlin, for its part, does not appreciate the ambiguous role of the British Council, a British body that, according to Moscow, spies and works for Ukraine.

Biden called Putin a ‘crazy bastard’

Joe Biden Russian President Vladimir Putin a “Crazy Bastard” During a meeting with Democratic Party donors in San Francisco, California.

“There’s that crazy bastard Putin, but the existential threat to humanity is climate change”During a brief speech attended by a small group of reporters, the 81-year-old Democratic president launched the candidate for a second term.

In English, Joe Biden used three letters “SOB”Shortcut for “son of a bitch”Can be translated into French as an insult “Bastard”, “donkey”Also “son of a bitch”.

The American president has already, in the past, his Russian counterpart A “butcher” And no “War criminal. »

He promised to announce the sanctions on Friday “main” Against Russia in response to death in prison of dissident Alexei Navalny.

Moscow accuses London of spying for Ukraine

The Russian Security Services (FSB) on Wednesday accused the British Council, the British Education and Culture Agency of collecting military intelligence from Ukrainian refugees.

In a statement, the FSB confirmed that the British Council in Great Britain, “by entities under its control”Collected information regarding the Ukrainian territory of Kherson, which was partially occupied by Russian forces.

“There are established cases of this foreign organization using Ukrainian refugees living in the United Kingdom to obtain military and political intelligence through their connections in the Kherson region”Accuses the FSB.

According to this source, residents of the city of Novaya Mychka, occupied by the Russian army, turned to the occupation authorities to denounce this perceived crime.

FSB claims to carry out “Inspections” Warns of potential action in and for the region “Confidential Cooperation with Government”An offense punishable with imprisonment for eight years.

Blood transfusion point in Donbass

According to a report published by the radio, Ukrainian medical teams have established a blood transfusion station near the Donbas front line. Voice of America.

When Ukrainian soldiers are injured in combat, they are directed to what emergency responders say “Stabilization Point”where combat medics care for and treat them.

Now, thanks to blood donations from abroad, doctors at a stabilization point in Ukraine’s Donbass region can provide immediate blood transfusions and treat the most severe cases.