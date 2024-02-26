Volodymyr Zelensky warns that only 30% of the shells promised by the European Union have been delivered to Kyiv.

kyiv is waiting for European munitions. Ukraine received only 30% of the million artillery shells promised by the European Union last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday, February 26. “Of the one million shells promised to us by the European Union, not 50% but unfortunately 30% were delivered”The leader was announced during a press conference in Kiev (Ukraine) with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Dankov.

His announcement comes on the heels of a conference in support of Ukraine in Paris, bringing together about 20 heads of state and government. The EU committed to sending one million artillery shells to Ukraine in 2023 before the end of March 2024, before admitting it could not meet this objective. In late January, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, announced that about 52% of the promised shale would be delivered by March. In total, according to him, the Europeans will be able to supply Kiev with 1.15 million shells before the end of the year. Follow our live stream.

Summit meeting in Paris. About twenty heads of state and government, mainly European, are meeting on Monday on Emmanuel Macron’s initiative to reaffirm their support for Ukraine. “We are certainly at the beginning of what we all need”requested the Head of State at the beginning of this summit. Win or lose Ukraine “on you”Volodymyr Zelensky told his colleagues on Sunday, who spoke via video conference at a meeting held at the Elysee Palace.

“We are neither resigned nor defeated.” This is the purpose of the meeting “Reorganize and review all means to effectively support Ukraine”Elise declares. “It contradicts the impression that things are falling apart, reaffirms that we are not tired and that we are determined to stop Russian aggression. We want to send a clear message to Putin that he will not win in Ukraine.”French insists on presidency. “We are neither resigned nor defeated”Elise insists. Russia will not win in Ukraine.”.

Long awaited European aid. At a time when American support, crucial to Kiev, is still blocked in Congress, and when the prospect of Donald Trump’s return to the White House is giving the European Union a cold sweat, Emmanuel Macron has called on Europe to “mass explosion” Against Russia. Resurgence of cyber and information attacks from Russia “more and more aggressive” According to Elysee, there will also be mentions during the meeting, which condemns the maneuver“intimidate” Russians.

Raphael Glucksman calls for “acts”. The MEP, head of the Place Public and Socialist Party list for the European elections, demanded on Franceinfo on Monday “acts” To help Ukraine. Ukrainians have “Arms, ammunition, aviation, artillery required”And it is necessary “serious” On sanctions addressed to Russia, he believes.