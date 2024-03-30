Waives claim for salary advances given to casino employees

As part of the ongoing transfer of employees from the 288 super and hypermarkets purchased by Intermarché and Auchan, which will take place in the coming months, management plans to carry out this regularization for the employees concerned.

These salary advances were given to employees of various companies in the 1990s to compensate for delays in salary payment dates.

There is no question of making waves in an extremely tense social context. Passing under the fold of a consortium led by Daniel Kratinsky on Wednesday evening, the casino group decided to abandon the demand for salary advances from 900 employees that had been approved more than 30 years ago. These advances have been during the takeover of several companies such as “La Roche Meridional” since the 1990s. “This salary advance was given to employees of different companies to compensate for the difference in salary payment dates (end of month in parent companies and 10th of month in casinos).», specify group unions. Since then, when employees leave the group, these advances can be deducted from their balance in any account, explains the group’s new management.

Today, as part of the current transfer of employees from the 288 super and hypermarkets bought by Intermarché and Auchan, which will take place in the coming months, management plans to carry out these regularizations for the employees concerned. Legal operations to which to applySalary Deduction for Advances », according to the terms of the unions. But the scale of these deductions – from a few hundred euros to several thousand euros – has fueled employee anger. Outcome: The group eventually decided to abandon charging these overpayments for order reasons.Moral» And so as not to add more fuel to the fire when the important social plan should be introduced in mid-April.

“As a reminder, three former managers recently left the group sharing 10 million euros, while this debt cancellation represents 300,000 euros for 900 employees. », launch the group unions in their press release. Suffice it to say that the coming weeks promise to be particularly difficult for the brand new general director, Philippe Palazzi, who, in addition to handling this potentially explosive social aspect, has the daunting task of reviving the suffocating group.