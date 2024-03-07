video. Saliva testing to diagnose endometriosis should be reimbursed “from 2025”, Catherine Vautrin announces

“There is a real error in terms of diagnosis”. As a guest on France 2’s “4 Truths”, Thursday March 7, the Minister of Health announced that the government is working to fully cover social security, “In January 2025”Saliva test to detect endometriosis. “We still have the trial on 3,000 women until the end of the year, and the results are very interesting.”, insisted Catherine Watryn. To implement the move, the government is still waiting for the green light from the High Health Authority.

In total, between 10,000 and 20,000 women should benefit from the test, developed in France and costing an estimated 1,000 euros, according to the minister. But to support this innovation, Catherine Vautrin underlines the need for businesses to be informed.

“Naturally, medical confidentiality must be respected but it is important to explain to the human resources departments that today there is a pathology that affects women, which produces consequences on their health, serious consequences and whose absence is necessary.”she insisted.