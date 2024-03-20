Anatomy of a Fall: Justin Tritt Speaks MeToo, Adele Hahnel and Judith Godreche: Slideshow

1/11 “Adele Hanel and Judith Godrecht say the necessary things”, Justin Triet retains Justin Triet, César for best film for “Anatomy of a Fall” – 49th edition of the César ceremony at the Olympia on February 23, 2024 in Paris © Dominique Jacobides / Olivier Borde / bestimage

© Best Image, Borde-Jacovides / Bestimage

2/11 “Adele Hahnel and Judith Godrecht say the necessary things”, maintains Justin Triot

3/11 Justin Triot spoke on MeToo, Judith Godrèche, Adèle Haenel and his favorite Sandra Hüller at FranceInter. Feminist Interview for Queen of Cannes and Caesar. Justin Treat, César for Best Director for “Anatomy of a Fall,” César for Best Original Screenplay for “Anatomy of a Fall,” César for Best Film for “Anatomy of a Fall” – during the winners’ photocall (press room) Feb. 23, 49th edition of the Caesars Festival at the Olympia in Paris on 2024 © Dominique Jacobides / Olivier Borde / Best Image

© Best Image, Borde-Jacovides / Bestimage

4/11 Palme d’Or, Oscar for Best Screenplay, Best Film, César for Best Director… We can no longer count the number of awards collected by the French remake of the trial film Anatomy of a Fall. But all this doesn’t stop its filmmaker Justin Tryat from thinking about a big absence from the festivals. Justin Triot – 49th edition of the César Festival at the Olympia in Paris on February 23, 2024 © Dominique Jacobides / Olivier Borde / Best Image

© Best Image, Borde-Jacovides / Bestimage

5/11 The most emblematic of these voices whose silence echoes during these ceremonies: Adele Hanle, film and theater actress (currently with Gisele Viene), feminist activist, supporter of “We Get Up and We Get Out of the Way”, fight Aissa Sister of Maiga and Virginie Despentes… Her name, actresses like Judith Godreche, have been easily pronounced in recent weeks, especially during the César Awards.

© Best Image

6/11 And Justin Triot also decided to revive it. On the airwaves of France Inter, she clearly says: “After Judith Godrech, Adele Hanel, say the necessary, necessary things” Justin Triot for “Anatomy of a Fall” Best Film, César – 49th edition of César Ceremony at Olympia Paris February 23, 2024 © Dominic Jacobides / Olivier Borde / Best Image

© Best Image, Borde-Jacovides / Bestimage

7/11 “It took us longer to get there in France, but we’re getting there, today we’re really experiencing #MeToo… Justin Triot, César for Best Director for “Anatomie d’une chute,” César for Best Screenplay Original “Anatomie d’un chute”, César for best film “Anatomie d’une chute” – Photocall of the 49th edition of the César ceremony at Fouquet on February 23, 2024 in Paris © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage

© Best Image, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE

8/11 Arthur Harari, Justin Tryat (Oscar for Best Screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall) – Photocall (press room) of winners at the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on March 10, 2024.

© Best Image

9/11 Justin Triot also took the opportunity to talk about his wildly successful protagonist, Sandra (played by Sandra Hüller): “I was surprised that in France everyone thought she was innocent, and in the United States, everyone thought she was guilty. In Spain, I It was said that this woman is “so despicable”. It says something about the culture of every country!” Justin Triot for Best Director for “Anatomy of a Fall”, César for Best Original Screenplay for “Anatomy d’un Chute” , César for Best Film for “Anatomie d’un chute” – Photocall of the 49th edition of the César ceremony at Fouquet in Paris on February 23, 2024 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage

© Best Image, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE

10/11 Anatomy of a Fall, a film about women’s voices? These words of Adele Hennel presented in a column offered by Telerama are enough to recall: “It (inconveniences some), it bothers them, that the victims make a lot of noise, they chose that we disappear and die in silence” Justin Tritt – Photocall at the 96th edition of the Oscars in Los Angeles, March 10, 2024. © Imago / Panoramic / Bestimage

© BestImage, Imago / Panoramic / Bestimage