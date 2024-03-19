Refurbished in France, get this iPhone 13 from €421!

You can find the iPhone 13 in a refurbished version at a very attractive price at this dealer. For those looking to buy a new iPhone, the offer starts at €430. In addition, you will also benefit from a 2-year warranty and the possibility to add a new battery to your device!

iPhone 13 specs sheet





screen: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution

Processor: A15 bionic chip

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Collection: 128 GB

Rear camera: Dual rear camera with 12-megapixel main sensor and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor

Front Camera: 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with portrait mode and 4K HDR video recording

Battery: 3240 mAh with fast charging and wireless charging





l’iPhone 13 Distinguished by an effective technical sheet, which highlights several significant advantages. her 6.1-inch OLED displays offers exceptional visual quality, ensuring an immersive experience for users. the presence of Apple A15 chip Bionyc guarantees advanced performance in terms of speed and fluidity of use, even for the most demanding tasks.









iPhone 13 is offered at a knockdown price on Surtidale!





