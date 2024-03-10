Very low birth weight promotes obesity in the long run

It may seem counterintuitive, but stunted children have a higher body mass index later in life.

Stunted children are at increased risk of developing metabolic disorders. To be honest, it’s a bit contradictory. A newborn who has a lower birth weight than others is not expected to be at greater risk of later becoming obese. Also, a low-birth-weight premature baby is at increased risk of later developing diabetes or coronary artery disease. however, “ It has been shown that the lower the birth weight, the higher the body mass index, the higher the risk of obesity, type diabetes. 2 and increases coronary heart disease “, P explains.R Jean-Charles Picaud, Pediatrician in Neonatology at Croix-Rousse Hospital (Lyon University Hospital).

In 2019, a meta-analysis of 43 studies was published Tea Journal of Pediatrics Premature infants are at increased risk of metabolic syndrome. A study conducted in Nantes, in a cohort of very preterm infants born in 1997 with recurrent postnatal growth deficiency.