Venezuela Reveals Differences Between Latin America and US (Video)

A large number of people living in Latin America decide to migrate to other countries in search of a better future. Many of them must leave their families behind to progress and, after many years of hard work, some decide to return to the place where they were born. In a YouTube video from Venezuela, his view on the subject and his father’s, analyzed the reasons behind this growing phenomenon.

Situation in Latin America

The video begins with a reflection on the economic situation in Latin America and highlights some of the problems caused by the pandemic, such as the recession, that affects the region. According to @oswarditox, many people feel a lack of economic opportunity and see the United States as one of the countries of thousands of immigrants as a more prosperous place.

Countries such as Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua began mass migration to the United States due to political and economic crises in each nation. Another aspect that was highlighted by @oswarditox was the perceived differences between the standard of living in Latin America and the United States.

According to Venezuela, even poor citizens in the United States have a popular belief that they have access to luxuries such as iPhones and cars, while the situation is different in Latin America.

“In the United States, a poor person has an iPhone and owns a car. In Latin America, no. Many people think that the solution is to give up because everything is bad,” said the foreigner. Despite the economic hardships in Latin America, the YouTuber emphasized the importance of considering all options before deciding to emigrate.

Young recommended better management of resources and finding alternatives in the region before opting for migration as the only solution, as all countries in general are going through a series of economic problems.

