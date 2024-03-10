Dominican Republic bans entry of Haiti’s prime minister for security reasons: “He is not welcome”
Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel HenryIn “not welcome”. Dominican Republic For security reasons, this was said by the Dominican President, Louis EbinederAccording to a statement released this Saturday on the networks National Palace.
An accompanying interview clarifies this note Financial TimesEbinader said that, given the current situation in Haiti, “he does not consider it appropriate” for the prime minister to be in the Dominican Republic.
This highlights the decision “firm postureTo safeguard the national security and stability of the Dominican government in a context in which violence and chaos have increased significantly in Haiti.
Abinadere emphasized the absence of government and authority in Haiti, describing the security situation “Totally Unsustainable”Especially in the south of the Caribbean country, as well as in the capital, Prince Portand its surroundings.
The Dominican Presidency said, according to Ebineder, that the situation could worsen if a peacekeeping force is not immediately deployed to restore order and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Haiti.
The head of state stressed that the crisis in Haiti does not only represent a humanitarian challenge, but also direct threat For the stability and security of Dominican RepublicHis administration has therefore taken proactive measures to ensure that the country is not negatively affected by events in a neighboring country.
The Dominican president urged the international community to join efforts to pacify Haiti and develop a viable plan towards it. Democratic electionsTherefore, without legitimate government and a significant reduction in violence, the electoral process will be impractical.
is henry Puerto Rico Since last Tuesday, after Dominican authorities denied his request to disembark on national security grounds.
During Friday night, several alleged gang members were killed by the Haitian National Police during an attack on the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, led by the ‘Weaver Ensemble’ coalition of armed gangs, according to local media. Police officer Jimmy Charizier aka ‘Barbecue’, who demands Henry’s resignation.
The armed gang also tried to set fire to the building Ministry of Home AffairsWhere he was attacked by police officers. At least 5 vehicles and a ministry generator were burnt.
After this was reported on February 28, tension and violence in the capital has escalated rapidly Ariel Henry He committed to holding elections before the end of August 2025, a far-fetched date considering the prime minister was due to end his mandate on February 7, according to the 2022 agreement.
Last Saturday, the gang entered the capital’s two main prisons, which gave the go-ahead Over 3,000 prisoners escaped.
Henry, the supreme power of the country after the assassination of the President in 2021 Jovenal MoiseNow the subject of pressure inside and outside Haiti to favor the transition Helps prevent acute crises and extreme violence In an island nation.
Haiti Awaiting deployment of a Multinational Security Support Mission led by Kenya And it was approved last October UN Security Council.
(with information from EFE)