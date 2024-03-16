US election: Former Vice President Mike Pence insists he could not “in good conscience” endorse Trump’s candidacy for the November elections

image source, Getty Images caption, Pence was Trump’s vice presidential running mate in the 2016 election, when he won, and in 2020, when he lost.

7 hours

Mike Pence, who was the vice president of Donald Trump’s administration between 2017 and 2021, said in an interview with Fox News on Friday that he “cannot in good conscience support Donald Trump in this campaign” regarding the November election in the US.

“Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda with which we have governed during our four years,” he said.

Until October of last year, Pence wanted to be the Republican Party’s nominee for the presidential election on November 5 of this year.

During that race, the former vice president had already given clear signs of deep disagreements with Trump, but He also expressed that he would support the elected Republican candidateNo matter who it was.

Now that Trump has won the primaries and will no doubt be the Republican nominee for president, Pence said he sees him walking away from “his commitment to address the national debt” and “the sanctity of human life.” “

He also talked about how this week the former president backed efforts by members of Congress in the United States to force the sale of TikTok by the Chinese company ByteDance.

Controversy on January 6

image source, Getty Images caption, A mob of Trump supporters violently attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The rift between Pence and Trump stemmed from the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.That’s when the then-Vice President decided to go ahead with the Senate session that would have certified Biden’s electoral victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump instructed him to delay or stop the session, but Pence did not. Some protesters stormed the Capitol chanting “Hang Mike Pence.”

During his campaign to become the Republican nominee, Pence announced on January 6, 2021 His life was in danger because of Trump’s “reckless words”.

“Mike Pence, I hope you stand up for the good of our Constitution and the good of our country. And if you don’t, I’m going to be very disappointed in you,” Trump said that day. An angry mob in Washington hours before the attack on the Capitol.

In his statements this Friday, Mike Pence declined to say who he would vote for in the election, saying he would keep it a secret.

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina who was Trump’s only opponent in the most recent Republican primary, He also did not make it clear that he was going to endorse Trump.

He said he wanted to “get the votes of people in the party and outside the party who did not support him”.