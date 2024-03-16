USA

US election: Former Vice President Mike Pence insists he could not “in good conscience” endorse Trump’s candidacy for the November elections

Pence was Trump’s vice presidential running mate in the 2016 election, when he won, and in 2020, when he lost.

Mike Pence, who was the vice president of Donald Trump’s administration between 2017 and 2021, said in an interview with Fox News on Friday that he “cannot in good conscience support Donald Trump in this campaign” regarding the November election in the US.

“Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda with which we have governed during our four years,” he said.

Until October of last year, Pence wanted to be the Republican Party’s nominee for the presidential election on November 5 of this year.

During that race, the former vice president had already given clear signs of deep disagreements with Trump, but He also expressed that he would support the elected Republican candidateNo matter who it was.

