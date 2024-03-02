Game news The Japanese version of FF7 Rebirth is like no other and will definitely increase the value a lot.

While the long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is finally available for everyone, it seems that not all physical versions of the game are in the same boat. Indeed, the Japanese version has a funny little feature that risks increasing its price in a few years…

Watch Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on Amazon

A great game in every sense of the word

Considered the most anticipated game of the year and awarded as such Game Awards 2023follows Final Fantasy VII Remake Now available to players worldwide. in Final Fantasy VII RebirthAn eco-terrorist group Avalanche Continues his quest to protect the outer planet Midgar, metal theater from the first opus. Now free to travel exploring the various regions of Gaia SephirothThe main antagonist of the game, the cloud And his gang is not the end of their troubles. With new enemies to defeat, new bosses and secrets to be revealed, FF7 Reborn There’s no shortage of twists and turns – or things to do.

Indeed, the game is so remarkable in terms of its astronomical lifespan and the size of its files that the developers Square Enix Saw fit to split the data across two disks. This was also the case for FF7 remake When it was released PlayStation 4But when it was launched the first part fit on a single disc PlayStation 5Even with the addition of DLC FF7R Episode Intermission. But even the PS5 is no match for this 145 GB And 100 and several hours of play No Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and two discs are necessary to do justice to the latest addition to the Final Fantasy saga. But they still need to be labeled properly…

A little dumpling that will make people happy

It’s one thing for a game to require two discs to be installed, but another to be able to reverse the discs. And yet, this happened in Japan, where physical versions FF7 Reborn Suffering from minor printing problem. Usually, when a title has two discs, the Data disk Serves to download the data necessary for the management of the game, while Play the disc Used to launch the game once the installation is complete. Unfortunately, the labels attached to the Blu-ray of the Japanese edition Final Fantasy VII Rebirth February 29, 2024 surprised more than one Japanese.

By itself, this small issue is not too serious as it won’t stop anyone from playing, and it won’t affect your game as it is only related to the Japanese version. But it’s funny to imagine that general confusion, especially since Square Enix A press release was forced to be published to explain this little thing. There is still a positive point to all this: the error was noticed early in production, it will surely concern the first printing of the game, making this version even rarer in the years to come. This rarity could please a collector in a few years!