Ahead of the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the FF7 Remake update brings a surprising change to the game’s ending.

As if to better prepare for the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, its big brother, Final Fantasy VII Remake, got a little spruce-up with the help of a patch. If, overall, this update helps fix bugs, these weren’t the only significant changes! In the lot, there was a script change that was made in one of the ending sequences… but, rest assured, that’s good news.

A few days before the release of FF7 Rebirth, FF7 Remake is getting an update

As surprising as it may seem, The imminent release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix hasn’t completely deviated from previous episodes. We are not talking about the old numbered opus, ie Final Fantasy XVIBut no Final Fantasy VII Remake. On this topic, the Japanese publisher has found an indispensable way to attract new people to this episode, which is reimagined in three parts, namely by marketing a double pack, which we tell you. In this articleContains less than two full games and one DLC for the same price.

However, this is not the only news Final Fantasy VIIAnd more specifically Remake. On February 26, a new patch for the remake episode released in 2020 was deployed to fix some stubborn bugs… and make some changes to the English translation, which didn’t fail to provoke a reaction from fans. on a new run a few days before its release reincarnation. In this case, what justifies their anger is the fact that this surprising change to the script was made… on one of the last sequences of the game.

A patch that just doesn’t fix bugs, and it doesn’t make English-speaking fans happy

Indeed, English-speaking players in the community The final fantasy Didn’t really appreciate taking a hint of poetry out of a sentence spoken by Aerith outside of Midgar. Remember that the girl spent most of her childhood in the Shinra laboratories and then in the slums of Megalopolis that support the beautiful neighborhoods of the city. At this moment, it is a rare time when she explores the vast expanse covered by the sky, before uttering: ” I missed it. steel sky » (referring to the Sector 5 plate). Since the patch was applied, this phrase has changed to “ This sky…I don’t like it “, and it doesn’t work for some people.

However, there is a reason for this change and it will come from it Revised English version which, by its location, sometimes alters the initial script. According to an interview given by director Tetsuya Nomura FF7 remake and creative director FF7 RebornThe sky symbolizes sadness for Aerith, the loss of the one she loved the most, while the phrase she says in Japanese would be something like ” Sky, how I hate it » (“Sky, how I hate it”). Therefore, the new English translation adheres more closely to the Japanese script. Recently, another scenario regarding the English localization of the upcoming game Unicorn OverlordThere was quite a stir on social networks, highlighting the great liberties taken in the translation.