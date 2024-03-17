News

Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries, blow to Putin’s troops – Liberation

While several attacks in recent days have targeted Russian energy infrastructure, Moscow has claimed to have shot down, between Saturday March 16 and Sunday March 17, 35 Ukrainian drones flying over various regions of the country in the middle of presidential elections. .

Ukrainian drones, which managed to defeat a powerful Russian fleet in the Black Sea, and set fire to several refineries in recent days, are in Moscow’s crosshairs. According to a press release released this Sunday, March 17, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his navy to increase its naval forces. “Fire Power” and intensifying their training to better cope with it. Not long ago, the Russian military claimed to have shot down 35 Ukrainian drones during the night flying over various regions of Russia, including Moscow, on the last day of the presidential election, leading to a surprise re-election. of Vladimir Putin.

Drone attacks on Russian territory, blamed on Ukraine, have increased in recent days, particularly targeting energy infrastructure. This Sunday morning, the Krasnodar authorities claimed

