“We will win,” declared Volodymyr Zelensky after two years of struggle

“we will win”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a video on Saturday, February 24. “We have been fighting for this. For 730 days of our lives. And we will win, on the best day of our lives.”, it launched from Gostomel military airport near Kiev and the scene of major battles with the Russians in the first days of the invasion. The Ukrainian president was accompanied by Western leaders who came to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion. Follow our live stream.

Emmanuel Macron assures Ukraine of his support. The head of state warned Vladimir Putin that it was necessary not to do it “doesn’t count” On it “The Fatigue of Europeans.” “Two years of war. Hit and bruised, but still standing. Ukraine is fighting for itself, for its ideals, for our Europe. Our commitment to it will not weaken.”Emmanuel Macron wrote on the social network “President Putin’s goal of dominating Ukraine has not changed, there is no sign that he is preparing for peace. But we must not lose hope,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

Moscow vows to take “revenge” on Western sanctions. Dmitry Medvedev, number two in the Russian Security Council, vowed that Russia would retaliate against the new Western sanctions, which were announced by Biden on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the death of adversary Alexei Navalny. At the same time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited his troops in Ukraine. “Today, in terms of the balance of power, the advantage is on our side,” He promised the Russian soldiers.

Justin Trudeau and Georgia Maloney visiting Kiev. Prime Minister of Canada arrived in the capital of Ukraine. “Comrades arrive in Kiev”, wrote a spokesperson for Ukrainian Railways on Facebook, posting a photo of Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen exiting the train at the Kiev station. Italian head of government Giorgia Meloni also made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday to chair a virtual meeting of the G7 alongside Volodymyr Zelensky.

Arrested near the Kremlin. According to the Rus.news website and the SOTA Telegram channel, Russian police made at least two arrests on Saturday during a gathering of wives of Russian soldiers demanding their return from Ukraine. Every Saturday, military wives lay flowers on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a symbolic act close to the Kremlin, which demands his return from the front.