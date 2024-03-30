Trump released a video with a picture of Biden tied to the back of a truck

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump posted a video on Friday showing a picture of President Joe Biden strapped to the back of a pickup truck.

Trump indicated that the post was filmed on Long Island on Thursday, when he was attending the wake of New York police officer Jonathan Diller, who died during a traffic stop this week. The video shows two pickup trucks with flags and stickers showing support for Trump; Biden’s picture was on the back of another truck.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement: “That photo was of the back of a pickup truck traveling down the highway. Democrats and crazy lunatics have not only behaved abominably violently against President Trump and his family, they have in fact used it. Justice system as a weapon against it.

Biden campaign spokesman Michael Taylor told CNN in a statement: “This image of Donald Trump is the kind of trash you post when you call for a ‘bloodbath’ or when you tell proud boys to ‘get out.’ Trump routinely incites political violence and it’s time for people to take it seriously — just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked on January 6 while protecting our democracy.”

The video marks another example of Trump using dark and violent imagery in his campaign messages, as his White House bid is fueled by his growing penchant for inflammatory rhetoric.

Trump warned earlier this month that if he loses the 2024 election, it will be a “bloodbath” for the US auto industry and the country.

The comments came after the former Republican president promised “100% tariffs” on cars made outside the United States, and argued that domestic auto production would only be protected if he were elected. It also comes amid widespread debate about the auto industry, unions, electric vehicles and auto plants in Mexico.

The former president said in December that immigrants were “poisoning the blood” of the US and cited Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “threat to democracy” for attacking Biden.

His comments align with a pattern of expressing affection for foreign leaders who use undemocratic measures to stay in power.

In another instance, Trump used the word “vermin” to describe his political rivals at a campaign rally in New Hampshire in November, drawing widespread condemnation, including from Biden, who said the language was “heard in Nazi Germany.

Trump told the crowd: “We will eradicate the communists, Marxists, fascists and radical left thugs who live like vermin within the confines of our country,” and warned that “the real threat does not come from the radical right. The real threat comes from the radical left and grows every day. is