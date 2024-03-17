Trump predicts “butchery” for the economy if not elected

Campaigning for the November presidential election in the United States is in full swing. Republican candidate Donald Trump on Saturday presented the election as a turning point in the country’s history, saying that if he were not elected against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden, it would be a “butcher” for the American economy.

“November 5 will be the most important date in the history of our country,” Donald Trump said at a party rally in Vandalia, Ohio, four days after securing the inaugural Republican, as President Biden did in the Democratic camp.

Trump discussed the threat to the auto industry

Describing his Republican primary victory as “the fastest ever,” he noted that it also meant a more than seven-month wait before a 2020 election rematch. It is leading to its downfall,” he said.

Criticizing what he described as Chinese plans to build cars in Mexico and sell them to Americans, he said: “They won’t be able to sell these cars if I’m elected.” “If I don’t get elected, it will be butchery for the country,” Donald Trump said, seemingly invoking a worsening economic situation in the hypothetical. He recently decried threats to the American automobile industry, which he said would be the “least of concern” for the United States in the event of Joe Biden’s re-election.

Biden’s team condemned Trump’s ‘extremism’

The campaign team of the current tenant of the White House responded with a press release calling Donald Trump a “loser” in the 2020 presidential election, who is “doubling down on his threats of political violence”. “He wants another January 6,” in reference to an attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters in 2021, “but Americans will defeat him in another election in November because they will continue to reject his extremism, his taste for violence, and his thirst for revenge.”

This “revenge” of the 2020 election does not arouse enthusiasm, especially due to the advanced age of the two candidates: 81 years for Joe Biden and 77 years for Donald Trump. But the duel promises to be especially fierce, punctuated by attacks on their physical form and their cognitive abilities.