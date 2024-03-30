Trump displayed an image of a tied-up Biden in a video and angered the president’s camp

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images via AFP Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images via AFP By sharing a particularly violent video against his main political rival, Donald Trump drew the ire of the Democratic camp.

UNITED STATES – Joe Biden’s representation lied and tied up in the back of a pick-up… This is not a Trumpist fantasy but Donald Trump’s latest invention to promote his candidacy for office. 2024 US Presidential Election.

In a video relayed on social networks by the former President of the United States on Friday, March 29, and which, according to information shared in his publication, seems to have been taken on Long Island on Thursday, we can see the image of the current President. The United States acceded.

As you can see below, it’s actually a painting of the back of a pickup truck that proudly displays the inscription ” Trump 2024 », are accompanied by several flags, including all the famous ones. Thin blue line “The flag derived from the United States was supposed to pay tribute to police officers killed in the line of duty in the United States but regularly diverged from its original meaning.

A panoply of Trumpist voters that Donald Trump shared without the least bit of swagger, but not without making socks. Because the release of this video was not really happy with the Democratic camp, which once again accused the 45th American president of inciting his supporters and voters to violence. Which is far from the first for him.

Examples war

According to the report NBC News, Joe Biden’s campaign spokesman, Michael Taylor, was particularly virulent against this new indirect attack on his candidate. ” This image of Donald Trump is the kind of nonsense you post when you call for a ‘bloodbath’ or tell the proud boys to ‘stand back and stand up’. “, he wrote in a press release that clearly referred to previous violent media outings by Donald Trump.

Asked by the American media about the origin of the video and its shocking content to part of the American political class, Donald Trump’s campaign spokesman Steven Cheung explained that it was simply ” Photo of the back of a van traveling on the highway “

However, he was more direct about the rival camp’s arguments for 2024, opining that this is ” Democratic and crazy » Those who call for violence against Donald Trump and those close to him. ” They are weaponizing the justice system against them “, he added in reference to the numerous legal cases in which the Republican candidate is still embroiled.

To conclude, Steven Cheung referred to Joe Biden’s comments during the previous race for the White House to the Democratic camp. In 2018, Joe Biden declared – before apologizing – that if he had been in high school with Donald Trump, he would have found his rival ” Behind the gym » Beat him if he hears him defaming women again. Another clear reference to the former’s controversial outing by Donald Trump where the latter assured that he ” catch (women) by the chute (sic) » Thanks to their celebrity.

