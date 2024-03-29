Trump calls for return of ‘law and order’ as he attends funeral of slain NYPD cop

Donald Trump, who has made a central issue of his third campaign for the White House, appeared at the funeral of a New York City police officer who was shot and killed while on duty.

through the mirror

An interview is underway for Officer Jonathan Diller in suburban Massapequa. A 31-year-old man was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Monday.

The former president arrived in a fleet of black Chevrolets. He was dressed in a navy suit and red tie and looked serious as he approached with some of his top campaign advisers.

He shook hands with NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban and Nassau County police and government officials before entering the funeral home.

Speaking at the event, Trump called the suspect a “thug” and said: “They don’t learn because they don’t respect. This should never happen. “The police are the best people we have.”

He added: “The Dilar family will never be the same and we have to stop it. This should never be allowed. Things like this should never happen. We have to get law and order back. “It’s an honor to be here.”

Read more in the Mirror