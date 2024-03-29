USA

Trump calls for return of ‘law and order’ as he attends funeral of slain NYPD cop

Trump shook hands with several people before entering (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump, who has made a central issue of his third campaign for the White House, appeared at the funeral of a New York City police officer who was shot and killed while on duty.

An interview is underway for Officer Jonathan Diller in suburban Massapequa. A 31-year-old man was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Monday.

The former president arrived in a fleet of black Chevrolets. He was dressed in a navy suit and red tie and looked serious as he approached with some of his top campaign advisers.

NYPD officer Jonathan Diller was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Queens (Image: NYPD)

He shook hands with NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban and Nassau County police and government officials before entering the funeral home.

Speaking at the event, Trump called the suspect a “thug” and said: “They don’t learn because they don’t respect. This should never happen. “The police are the best people we have.”

They shook hands as they approached the event (Image: Fox News/YouTube)

He added: “The Dilar family will never be the same and we have to stop it. This should never be allowed. Things like this should never happen. We have to get law and order back. “It’s an honor to be here.”

