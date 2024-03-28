Trouble continues for Sandro Tonali!

Deprived of football since last fall and serving a ten-month suspension for making sports bets, Sandro Tonali (23) keeps as busy as possible. But today the Italian player has got a new setback in this affair. The English Football Association (FA) has just published a press release re-accusing him. The Newcastle midfielder is said to have bet 50 times on football matches between August 12 and October 12, 2023.

“Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct in relation to an alleged breach of FA betting rules. The Newcastle United midfielder allegedly broke FA Rule E8 50 times between August 12, 2023 and October 12, 2023 by betting on football matches. Sandro Tonali has until April 5, 2024 to respond », suggests a press release published by English football’s governing body. A new hard blow for the Transalpine region.

Another hard blow coming for Newcastle?

Indeed, these new revelations from the investigation could increase his suspension. Since the start of the investigation, Sandro Tonali intends to comply with the FA’s questions. For their part, Newcastle, who signed Tonali for €70 million last summer and who have only managed to play him eight times in the Premier League, also reacted without saying much.

“Newcastle United acknowledge that Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct for an alleged breach of FA betting regulations. Sandro continues to fully comply with the relevant investigation and has maintained the club’s full support. Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to comment further at this time.”. can continue.