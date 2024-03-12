Venezuela restricts overflight permits to Argentine companies

(CNN Spanish) — Venezuela on Monday ratified its decision to restrict overflight permits by Argentine airlines over its airspace, according to sources with knowledge of the matter consulted by CNN.

The Argentine government presented a note of protest to Venezuela on Friday for this decision, and announced that relevant measures will be taken under the jurisdiction of the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) for violating the Convention on International Civil Aviation. Chicago, 1944).

The action comes nearly a month after the United States seized a Boeing cargo plane from Venezuela’s state-owned Amtrasur that was based in Argentina and sold by a sanctioned Iranian airline in violation of federal export control laws, the Department of Justice released on February 12.

CNN has reached out to Venezuelan authorities for more details on the matter. The decision to restrict overflight permits to Argentine companies affects routes to New York’s JFK Airport, Miami Airport and Punta Cana Airport in the Dominican Republic.

Cross between governments

The Argentine government asserted that the Venezuelan authorities’ decision to bar the Argentine plane from its airspace was in response to the United States’ seizure of an Amtrasur plane, a case linked to the Iranian government.

The head of Venezuela’s diplomacy, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, responded to the spokesman of the Argentine president this Tuesday, calling him a “board face” and describing the Argentine government as “neo-Nazi”.

“Mr. Manuel Adorni pretends to ignore the consequences of his acts of piracy and theft against Venezuela, which was repeatedly warned before committing the criminal act against Amtrasur. Venezuela exercises full sovereignty over its airspace, and reiterates that any aircraft arriving or departing from Argentina will not be able to fly over our territory, until the damage caused to our company is properly compensated, after taking illegal action, only with “To appease their guardians from the North,” Gill said in his official profile. In XFormerly Twitter.

*With information from Agustin Milic and Osmary Hernández.