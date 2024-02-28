Short hair: At 65, Sharon Stone perfectly wears the pixie cut and confirms the hair trend of 2024

Short hair is making a comeback…

Proof? Icon Sharon Stone made a notable appearance at Milan Fashion Week with a pixie cut that celebrated her graying hair. A little earlier in the year, Eve Gilles was named Miss France 2024. Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais was the first winner to be elected with short hair. This boyish cut that came out in a beauty contest has been in the news ever since her election. Famous hairstylist Sam McKnight, already at the origin of Lady Diana’s short cut, for example, posted a picture of Miss France on her Instagram account, saluting this look that breaks codes. From fashion week catwalks to models and celebrities, short hairstyles have been at the top of hair trends for many seasons and will continue to be in 2024.

Happy Instagram This content may also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Short hair: A haircut that lasts for years

In the space of supermodels of the 90s, a few cuts of scissors and a career begins: Linda Evangelista And Christy Turlington There is anecdotal evidence that short haircuts can liberate a look and mark a turning point in a career. Flashback in images, on short cuts marking history, from Twiggy HAS Linda Evangelista passing through Halle Berry Or Cameron Diaz. What inspires us to embrace our curly short hair and why not, this hair statement is on trend?