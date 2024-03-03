USA

Trafficking victim rescued seven years later: Blood-curdling screams lead police to Michigan motel

The woman was found at the Evergreen Motel (Image: WXYZ/YouTube)

A trafficked woman was found by police in a motel after her screams led police to find her seven years after she disappeared.

The alleged victim, who disappeared in 2017, called her stepfather and said she was being held against her will at a motel in Inkster, Michigan. The startled father called the police, but did not have an exact location.

Instead, Michigan State Police tracked the missing woman to the common area of ​​the Evergreen Motel. Once there, it was the woman’s blood-curdling screams that helped pinpoint her exact location.

“They described it as a cry, kind of a scream that led them to that particular area,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw told local newspaper WXYZ. Officers rushed in and found the woman alone.

The woman, now in her 30s, was unhared; Police found drugs and a gun. She was taken to the hospital and will receive counseling to process what happened.

He is also reunited with his happy family. His identity has not been released and police are still tight-lipped when it comes to other details.

