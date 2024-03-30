Toulouse will provide mosquito traps: for whom and in which neighbourhood?

See my news

Beautiful days are approaching Toulouse. And in town hall sights, always the same: tiger mosquitoes. Pink City’s Black Spot.

Since 2015, their numbers have continued to grow in Haut-Garonne. These flying insects are a fear for the entire department and health professionals, as female tiger mosquitoes can carry dengue, chikungunya and Zika viruses with them.

500 mosquito traps have been purchased by the Town Hall

This year, Toulouse Town Hall is investing €15,000 In the fight against tiger mosquitoes. 500 nest traps, replicating water points for females to lay eggs, will therefore be distributed to the most affected and at-risk areas of the Pink City. These are the same traps that were installed last year in the Prairie des Filters, Biogents brand famous BG gate.

Concerned north of Toulouse

Residents of Minimes, Barrière de Paris, Ponts Jumeaux, La Vache, Rézin, Fondaire, Bordrogue, Trois Caucus, Pellefiquet, Grand-Selve, Les Isards and Croix Daurade districts will be able to request their trap. Free From mid-April 2024.

Free delivery, on file

You will need to register with the town hall in File Filing Can be downloaded from the City of Toulouse website and provide proof of address. First come, first served.

Only one nest trap per household will be distributed and must be returned at the end of the experiment. Distribution will begin in May. The Town Hall’s Animal Center will be available to local residents throughout the experience to ensure the traps are working properly.

