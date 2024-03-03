Diet: Exclude these treacherous foods from your diet to lose weight

Vegetables: A question of preparation

However, there are vegetables the stars In a balanced diet, the way they are prepared plays an important role. Cooked vegetables, for example, retain their nutrients while providing a low-calorie option. Conversely, certain preparation methods can increase their calorie intake. Choose cooked vegetables So there may be a winning strategy for your plan.

Fruit juices: Bad idea

Fruit juices, despite their healthy image, often hide a trap : High sugar level. Of particular concern are the commercial versions, which contain added sugars that make them hardly compatible with weight loss goals. Choose homemade juice Avoiding unexpected calories may be an option.

Dark Chocolate Confusion

Dark chocolate is famous for its benefits Rich in antioxidants. However, their High calorie content Can quickly become obstructive if consumed in moderation. Integrating dark chocolate into your diet is possible, but it is necessary to pay attention to its quantity.

Consider other foods with caution

Milk and peanut butter

Although nutritious, they can be more Calories than you think.

Energy bars and seeds

They are often considered healthy but can be High in sugar and calories.

Dried fruits and white bread

These foods can contribute to high calorie intake because of them Sugar concentration or their excessive consumption.

Apply milk and rice cake

They can contain Add sugar Or have a high glycemic index, respectively, which is not ideal for weight loss.

Musli

Despite its healthy ingredients, it can be Calorie denseEspecially if it is garnished with honey or maple syrup.