Top 14 – La Rochelle Barometer – Claremont: Bryce Dulin in his garden, Peeta Gus Sovacula in trouble

La Rochelle was completely absent from the debate with one of its best performances of the season against a Clermont team. Bryce Dulin had an outstanding game, while Sovacula was very disappointing.

Tops

Judicaël Cancoriet has only been in Rochelais since last summer, and yet the third row gives the impression of having been for years on the edge of the Atlantic. Most used by the Maritime staff, captain in the absence of Gregory Alldritt, the ex-Clermont returned to full form against his former teammates. Lots of activity for him, and a first try for his team after the magnificent work of Suetani and his friend Tanga.

We should all have a Bryce Dulin in our lives. Calm, classy, ​​precise, adventurous, the weather seems to have no effect on La Rochelle’s rear. “We’re winning the kicking battle and that’s important“, said the very clear Sébastien Boboul at the beginning of the game on the microphone of Canal +. Christophe Urios made the same observation, and it is partly thanks to the golden feet of Rochelles that created this decisive success for the “Stade”. Continuation of the season.

Called up by Fabian Galthy to prepare for the fourth match of the 6 Nations tournament with the French team, La Rochelle’s right-back undoubtedly wanted to prove himself. Colomb moved on to Marcel-Deflandre’s pitch and offered several solutions, showing his usual strength. It is also in his characteristic style that he has written with a good hand, his attempt to flatten, without going further. It’s a shame that he doesn’t pay attention to his great success in defense, but that doesn’t detract from his very good quality matches in any way. A beautiful message sent to Fabian Galthy before joining the Marcoses.

Colombe, here called by Teddy Thomas, had no clarity to transmit to his winger. But the right winger played well before joining the Blues.

Paul Boudehent and Greg Alldrit absent, no problem for La Rochelle, who certainly have an exceptional reservoir in the third line with Cancoriet, Botia and So Tanga, but also Jego and Haddad. The number 8 finished the match with a gain of over 30 meters and beating 4 defenders, clearly showing his heavy activity on the evening.

flop

A very complicated matchup for the Chiefs’ former No. 8. With Fritz Lee absent, the New Zealander had the difficult task of taking over and facing La Rochelle’s third line, this Sunday evening brilliant, failed in its mission. A lot of rough choices, a yellow card for a dangerous tackle, a meeting to forget for Sovakula in short and for ASM overall.

The Clermont lineup faced huge difficulties in Deflandre, and it was almost impossible not to see the Australian in the flop of this meeting. Even if Thomas Levault has read the anti-advertisements well several times, and his replacements have not been more successful, Fainga is no stranger to bankruptcy. Also penalized in the scrum, and not very active in the game. Two missed tackles.

The young scrum-half suffers from comparisons with his opposite number Tavera Kerr-Barlow. He certainly wasn’t helped by the dominating pack at the front, but we’d love to see him take more of the initiative, a secret he has. His kicking game did not allow ASM to put pressure on La Rochelle, but in this respect, he is not alone to blame.

At the back, used for the first time this season, Joris Jurand struggled in this meeting. If up front, Bryce Dulin shone brilliantly across the field, not so for Clermont’s number 15. He also lost a one-on-one to Teddy Thomas which led to another La Rochelle try scored by Jules Favre. On the rare ball he had to negotiate, he was well looked after by the La Rochelle defence.