Vincent Hognan dismissed from office (closed)

Zapping the national football Hugo Lloris: Big dates in blue

A five game losing streak was fatal for him. This Wednesday, two days after another poor performance, this time at home against Laval (0-2), Vincent Hogan was relieved of his duties by his management. Coming into December 2021, the coach leaves Grenoble Foote in sixth place in the Ligue 2 standings after 28 days. “This season, a very good first half raised real hopes and took GF38 to third in the standings at the break. Since January, the dynamic has reversed and the team has collected only 6 points out of a possible 27. This led to the agreement of the parties. GF38 to Vincent Hognan Thanks for his work and professionalism. The club wishes him all the best for the rest of his career.” The Alps Club said in its press release.

GF38 Press Release

Yusef Galaza-Boudra

