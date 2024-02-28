A friendly exchange between Mbappe and the emir of Qatar, under the watchful eye of a delighted Macron

Kylian Mbappé responded favorably to the invitation of the President of the Republic to dine at the Elysee Palace this Tuesday. The Paris Saint-Germain striker was warmly welcomed by Emmanuel Macron and held discussions with the Qatari emir, who also owns the Ile-de-France club.

Except for one player, a phenomenon that goes beyond football. French football team captain and PSG star Kylian Mbappe was among the guests at a dinner held this Tuesday at the Elysee Palace on the sidelines of a visit by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

A chance for the 25-year-old striker to have a nice moment with Ile-de-France club owner and President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee. On his arrival at the presidential palace, Kylian Mbappé was welcomed by both heads of state. Tamim Ben Hamad Al Thani also slipped in a few words for the 2018 world champion, we weren’t able to understand his content after shaking his hand or rather checking.

Macron joke for Mbappé

If Emir’s words are not understandable, Emmanuel Macron’s are. The President of the Republic, at the core of this invitation to the footballer, next to the talks linked to the Israel-Gaza conflict in Paris this week, made some jokes aimed at the PSG striker and the French team.

“You are going to cause more trouble for us,” the president told Kylian Mbappé without knowing the exact context of the sentence.

Kylian Mbappe with Emmanuel Macron and the Emir of Qatar, February 27, 2024 – Capture/AFP

Macron congratulated Qatar for the 2022 World Cup

Later in the evening, which was attended by sports personalities such as Tony Estanguet and Nasser El-Khelafi, Emmanuel Macron gave a speech and did not forget to include a word for sport. And especially for the quality of the organization of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Addressing Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the President of the Republic wished, “What beautiful memories, even in moments that are less serious but as lively as this 2022 World Cup.” “This extraordinary match by Kylian, the memory of Kolo Muani’s saved shot that is still alive in the French heart. But it seems to be a beautiful game of sport. You have succeeded in a great competition, I think the most amazing final story.”

And the head of state clarified: “France responded with its supporters, its security forces, its companies like RATP and its footballers.” Present in the audience this Tuesday at the Elysée, Kylian Mbappé will certainly appreciate this beautiful tribute from President Macron.