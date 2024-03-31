Too strong for Blanchfield, Frenchwoman Manon Fiorot can dream of a title fight

French fighter Manon Fiorot defeated American Erin Blanchfield by unanimous decision (50-45) on Sunday during the main event of the UFC in Atlantic City. Nicois who signs his 7th consecutive win can now claim a fight for the -57kg belt.

Manon Fiorot can mime the belt with a big smile… The Frenchwoman has never been this close to a UFC title fight. During the night from Saturday to Sunday in Atlantic City, Nicois almost validated her ticket after a victory over American Erin Blanchfield, the n°2 competitor in -57kg (flyweight). Dominating all areas throughout five rounds of this main event, “The Beast” logically won by unanimous decision, winning all rounds (50-45).

Still undefeated in seven fights, Manon Fiorot could soon challenge Mexican champion Alexa Grasso or Valentina Shevchenko in a battle for the belt.

Fiorot: “The belt is mine!”

The Frenchwoman enters her fight fully, immediately doubts the American – an expert in submissions – and dominates the first round. “She leaves nothing to her,” observes Taylor Lapilus on RMC Sport 2. Menon’s right hook lands almost every time. It’s a real masterclass.”

Dominant in all areas, solid on her strikes, her strong point, Nicois avoided fighting on the ground, the American’s main asset. And while the latter is more busy in the 4th round, Menon Fiorot still controls the game. In the 5th round, when she is instructed to press the Frenchwoman against the fence, Blanchfield still lands a few blows, notably a right hook from Nicois: “She’s better tactically, technically,” sums up Taylor Lapilus.

“Give me the belt, I have beaten everyone in the category, there is no one left, the belt is mine”, declares Manon Fiorot fiercely before heading to the hospital, the fighter injured in the front (suspected fracture). For that, wild dreams are now allowed.