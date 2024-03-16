PSG – Barça, a former member of both clubs predicts the winner

The former PSG and Barca player predicted the winner of the upcoming clash between the two clubs in the Champions League on Saturday.

This is one of the most anticipated matches of this season. Paris Saint-Germain will face Barca in the quarter-finals of the Champions League next April. The end of the draw for this round of the Big Ear Cup on Friday is a shock that has also provoked strong reactions. Among the mentioned reactions, there are especially players who played for both teams who are predicting the winner of this dual encounter.

Ludovic Giulio does not appear to be the favorite between PSG and Barca

The Champions League has a reunion season. After Real Madrid who will visit Manchester City, PSG will also face Barca again. A match that specifically refers to the comeback of the Blaugrana club over its Ile-de-France counterpart in 2017 (4-0, -1).

If coaches Luis Enrique (PSG) and Xavi Hernandez (Barca) choose not to focus on this benchmark match, Ludovic Giuli believes neither team is favourite. “ In my opinion, there are really no favourites, it will be difficult for Paris, but they will be two good matches.”The former OL player spoke in an interview with the newspaper, Le Parisien.

Ludovic Giuli predicts victory for PSG

After playing for Barça (2004-2007) and PSG (2008-2011), Ludovic Giulio is split between the two clubs. However, the former French international has an idea of ​​the winner of this dual encounter. According to Ludovic Giuly, PSG leave with some advantage due to the presence of a crack like Kylian Mbappé who is however missing from Barca.

“What Barcelona is missing today is a star. In all generations, there has been a phenomenon so yes today the phenomenon is 16 years old (Lamin Yamal, editor’s note), but we need another one. If Lewandowski is a phenomenon? In Spain, we Saying “el phenomeno”, “el crack” they don’t have that yet. Barça have good players but they don’t have a crack player like Mbappé and he can make the difference.”The former Monegasque explained.