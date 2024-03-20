To finance Kiev, the EU wants to use the stable assets of the Russian Central Bank

Decryption – To support the Ukrainian military, twenty-seven has 3 billion euros in annual profits from Russian goods.

For Ukraine, “Summer will be decisive”. The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, warned member states: As Russia regains ground and Ukraine runs out of ammunition, the European Union must be able to increase its support. A vital need for Kiev, whose war-induced colossal costs have made it dependent on foreign financial aid.

It is for this that the European Executive has developed a new financing possibility. In a plan tabled on Wednesday, the European Union proposes, in 2022, to use part of the extraordinary profits generated by Russian central bank assets frozen in Europe since the start of the invasion. According to a highly placed American source, about $280 billion held abroad by the Bank of Russia was blocked by the West, including 210 billion in Europe.

Also readWar in Ukraine: Kiev receives 4.5 billion euros in aid from the European Union

Kiev has also urged several Eastern European capitals, as well as London…