To combat intestinal gas, which foods should you completely avoid or favor?

Boris Hansel's 6 Nutritional Tips Against Intestinal Gas, with Guillaume Perret (video).

HASGas in the intestines is a common occurrence, but it can be annoying, especially when it causes excessive bloating. The solution comes from food first, we’ll look at that together.

The first piece of advice is to consume soluble fiber: it is found in certain grains, especially oats, rye and barley. These fibers, in the intestine, mix with water to form a gel. They regulate intestinal transit. It is also found in certain fruits, such as apples and red fruits. And, at the top of the list, if you have the chance to have it, I recommend it: passion fruit.

Insoluble fiber, cabbage, carbonated water… to avoid!

Another tip if you suffer from intestinal gas is to limit insoluble fibers, which do not mix with water in the intestines. Because these fibers, after reaching the colon, are digested by bacteria that produce gas. These insoluble fibers are found especially in whole wheat grain products, pulses such as lentils, chickpeas and beans. Many foods to limit if you suffer from intestinal gas.

Cabbage family vegetables should also be limited: their fiber promotes gas and the sulfur they contain makes them smelly. An important caveat: it’s not all or nothing. But, when we are the subject (…) read more